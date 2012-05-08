Workers injured at Sinclair's Wyoming refinery-local media

May 8 (Reuters) - A late morning incident on Tuesday at Sinclair Oil Corp’s 74,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Sinclair, Wyoming, injured four workers, according to a local media report.

The company told the Casper Star-Tribune website that Sinclair “experienced a refinery incident at its gas recovery unit that has led to the hospitalization of four Sinclair workers.”

The company did not provide any further details about the incident. (Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)