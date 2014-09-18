FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Sinclair IS Pharma full-year revenue jumps as acquisitions pay off
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
September 18, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Sinclair IS Pharma full-year revenue jumps as acquisitions pay off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Reuters Instrument Code in first paragraph to SPH.L from SHP.L)

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Sinclair IS Pharma Plc reported a 15 percent rise in revenue, helped by better-than-expected initial contributions from three acquisitions it made during the year, and said it expected revenue and profitability to accelerate this year.

Revenue rose to 63.6 million pounds in the year ended June 30 from 55.4 million pounds a year earlier at the diversified pharmaceutical company, which focuses on dermatology, wound care and skin care products.

Adjusted core profit rose 39 percent to 10 million pounds.

The company completed the acquisition of Obvieline Laboratories SAS in January, followed by the AQTIS Medical BV deal in March and that of Silhouette-Lift SL in May.

The three acquisitions contributed 6 million pounds to sales, Sinclair said. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.