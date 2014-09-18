CORRECTED-Sinclair IS Pharma full-year revenue jumps as acquisitions pay off

(Corrects Reuters Instrument Code in first paragraph to SPH.L from SHP.L)

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Sinclair IS Pharma Plc reported a 15 percent rise in revenue, helped by better-than-expected initial contributions from three acquisitions it made during the year, and said it expected revenue and profitability to accelerate this year.

Revenue rose to 63.6 million pounds in the year ended June 30 from 55.4 million pounds a year earlier at the diversified pharmaceutical company, which focuses on dermatology, wound care and skin care products.

Adjusted core profit rose 39 percent to 10 million pounds.

The company completed the acquisition of Obvieline Laboratories SAS in January, followed by the AQTIS Medical BV deal in March and that of Silhouette-Lift SL in May.

The three acquisitions contributed 6 million pounds to sales, Sinclair said. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)