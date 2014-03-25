FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sinclair Pharma reports smaller half-year loss
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 25, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

Sinclair Pharma reports smaller half-year loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Sinclair IS Pharma, which focusses on dermatology, wound care and skin care, reported a smaller loss for the first half as acquisitions boosted its aesthetics business.

The specialty pharmaceutical company said loss before tax narrowed to 2.5 million pounds ($4.1 million) for the six months ended Dec. 31 from 5.8 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 6.6 percent to 24.5 million pounds.

Sinclair also said it agreed to acquire Netherlands-based AQTIS Medical BV, which makes and markets medical devices for minimally invasive aesthetics therapies, for an initial payment of 16.6 million euros ($22.9 million) in cash.

The deal also involves a future payment of 30 million euros on achieving some revenue and regulatory approval targets.

With the acquisition, Sinclair gets global rights to Ellansé brand, which comprises a range of dermal fillers for face and hands.

Shares in the company were unchanged at 31 pence on the London Stock Exchange early on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.6065 British Pounds) ($1 = 0.7255 Euros) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.