FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sinclair Pharma makes $117 mln buy; proposes placing of 62.5 mln shares
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 15, 2014 / 3:35 PM / in 3 years

BRIEF-Sinclair Pharma makes $117 mln buy; proposes placing of 62.5 mln shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Sinclair IS Pharma Plc -

* Acquisition and placing

* Proposed placing of 62,500,000 new ordinary shares

* Acquisition agreement to purchase entire issued share capital of Silhouette for a total cash consideration of around $117million (£70.1 million) plus royalties

* Upfront payment of us$24 million (£14.4 million) is payable on completion, and balance of consideration of us$93 million (£55.7 million) relates to milestones and royalty buy back

* Slightly earnings accretive in FY 2015 and strongly accretive thereafter

* Placing is being effected by Peel Hunt, acting as co’s nominated adviser and broker, on, and subject to, terms of placing agreement

* Has also entered into an amended facility agreement with Hayfin who will provide a facility of us$16.5 million (£9.9 million) gross in relation to acquisition

* Agreed to raise £19.5 million, by issue and allotment by company of ordinary shares at placing price of 32p being a 5.3 percent premium to closing share price on 14 April 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.