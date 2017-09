Sept 18 (Reuters) - Sinclair IS Pharma Plc :

* Revenue increased by 15% to £63.6m (2013: £55.4m)

* Adjusted ebitda 2 growth of 39% to £10.0m (2013: £7.2m)

* Loss per share falls to 1.2p(2013: 4.1p)

* Net debt at year end of £40.2 million