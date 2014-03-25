FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sinclair IS Pharma H1 revenue rises 6.6 pct
March 25, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sinclair IS Pharma H1 revenue rises 6.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 25 (Reuters) - Sinclair IS Pharma PLC : * Revenues growth 6.6% to £24.5 million (H1 13: £23.0 million) for the six months ended 31 December 2013 * Adjusted EBITDA* increased to £1.1 million (H1 13: £1.0 million) * Loss before tax reduced to £2.5 million (H1 13: loss of £5.8 million) * CEO says H1 results were marginally behind our expectations but these differences are now reversing * CEO says expect the full year results to be in line with our forecasts and with market expectations. * For more news, please click here

