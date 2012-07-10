UPDATE 1-Sinclair sees revenue up on skin care gel sales

* Sees FY rev growing 56 pct to 51.3 mln stg

* Sees FY like-for-like sales to increase 11.3 pct

July 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s Sinclair IS Pharma Plc said it expects full-year revenue to grow 56 percent on higher sales of its key skin care product and strong performance at its international operations.

The pharmaceutical company that also makes products to treat fungal infections and oral diseases, forecast revenue of 51.3 million pounds ($79.63 million) for the year ended June 30. Like-for-like revenue is expected to rise 11.3 percent.

Sinclair said sales at its core country operations - which include the UK, France, Italy, Germany and Spain - grew in the second half, with like-for-like sales up 3.7 percent, helped by higher demand for its Kelo-cote skin care gel.

Like-for-like revenue in international operations grew 36 percent, with that from Asia more than doubling, the company said.

“We expect strong international growth to continue in fiscal 2013 with several new launches in Asia and our first Latin American partnership to be announced this year,” Sinclair said.

The company said its full-year adjusted core profit would be in line with market expectations. It will report full-year results on Sept. 13.

Sinclair shares, which fell nearly 12 percent in the last one year, were up 1.4 percent at 27.25 pence on the London Stock Exchange at 0753 GMT.