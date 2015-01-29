FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Synergy 2014 sales of 11,021 thousand decalitres, down 12%
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
January 29, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Synergy 2014 sales of 11,021 thousand decalitres, down 12%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Synergy Group :

* 2014 sales of 11,021 thousand decalitres, down 12 pct

* Says in 2014 total volume of Synergy’s export operations reached 639 thousand decalitres, up 33 pct versus 2013

* Q4 sales decreased by 19 pct and amounted 3,803 thousand decalitres versus 4,714 thousand decalitres in Q4 2013

* Says overall Synergy operational results for year 2014 are in line with predictions

* Says Q4 results were affected by the lack of distributors common practice to stock up prior to next excise increase Source text: bit.ly/1BzoTVm Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
