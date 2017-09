MUMBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd’s Indian joint venture won a flying permit, paving way for it to start operations.

The joint venture with India’s Tata conglomerate, which will operate under Vistara brand, plans to announce the sales, routes and schedules soon, it said in a statement.

Vistara will fly Airbus A320-200 planes. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy, editing by Louise Heavens)