Singapore Airlines CEO says to launch premium economy service

May 9 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Friday the airline will launch a premium economy service in the second half of 2015.

Goh Choon Phong said they had decided to bring in the service, which tends to offer passengers more legroom and perks compared to economy but is cheaper than business class, in response to market feedback.

He was speaking to the media and analysts after the airline reported a widening in its fourth quarter operating loss after the market close on Thursday. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Writing by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Paul Tait)