an hour ago
Singapore Airlines Q1 profit rises 45.6 pct on higher revenue
July 27, 2017 / 10:32 AM / an hour ago

Singapore Airlines Q1 profit rises 45.6 pct on higher revenue

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd on Thursday reported a 45.6 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit, with revenue rising as it filled a higher proportion of seats.

The carrier, which is seen as a barometer of the Asian airline industry, made S$281 million ($207.01 million)in the three months ended June 30, up S$88 million from a year before.

After reporting a surprise fourth-quarter loss in May, Singapore Airlines announced it would undertake a strategic review to cut costs as it battles intense competition that has slashed ticket prices.

$1 = 1.3574 Singapore dollars Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Richard Borsuk

