Singapore Airlines Q3 profit misses estimates, warns on hedging impact
February 6, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore Airlines Q3 profit misses estimates, warns on hedging impact

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) expects earnings to be impacted by high jet fuel hedges and competition as it reported quarterly profit below market estimates.

SIA, which began selling tickets this week for a new premium economy class, said on Friday that operating profit fell to S$146.3 million ($108.7 million) in October-December from S$151 million a year earlier. The result was below an average forecast of S$169.4 million in a Reuters survey of five analysts.

“The group had hedged 65 percent of its jet fuel requirements at an average price of $116 per barrel, leading to a hedging loss of $216 million compared with a gain of $48 million last year, so the average jet fuel price after hedging was 1.9 percent lower year-on-year,” SIA said in a statement.

The airline, 56 percent owned by sovereign investor Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd, reported third-quarter net profit of S$202.6 million, up from S$50.1 million a year earlier when earnings were hit by losses from associates and one-off items.

“Airfreight demand has seen a moderate recovery recently, but competitive pressure on yield is expected to continue due to excess capacity in the market,” SIA said. ($1 = 1.3456 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)

