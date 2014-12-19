Tata, Singapore Air's full-service airline to take off on Jan 9

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd’s Indian joint venture with the Tata conglomerate, Vistara, will start flying from Jan. 9, the airlines said.

Based in New Delhi, the full service Vistara will begin operations with a fleet of new Airbus A320-200s with 148 seats, Tata SIA Airlines Ltd said in a statement late on Thursday.

Vistara will offer flights to Mumbai and Ahmedabad initially, it said.

The announcement comes in the middle of a particularly testing week for the airlines industry in India, with budget carrier SpiceJet struggling for survival.

The Tata Group and Singapore Airlines announced the plan to launch Vistara on Sept. 19, adding a deep-pocketed player to a fast-growing but competitive Indian aviation sector where most operators lose money. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)