BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, dissolves share stake in Yum Brands
* takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Time Warner Inc - sec filing
Feb 9 Boeing Co has won an order to supply wide-body planes to Singapore Airlines Ltd, a source familiar with the matter said.
Boeing, Singapore Airlines and Airbus declined to comment.
Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Boeing was the front-runner for a Singapore Airlines order of at least 35 wide-body aircraft. (Reporting by Tim Hepher in PARIS; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
* Third Point Llc dissolves share stake in Allergan Plc - SEC Filing
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies over foreign competition could hurt its business, in a potential reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.