Singapore Airlines posts jump in profits on lower oil prices

SINGAPORE, May 12 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines reported its full-year net profit more than doubled to S$804 million ($586.7 million), better than analysts’ expectations, mainly on lower oil costs.

Operating profit increased 66.1 percent to S$271 million, the airline said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

Analysts had expected S$766.7 million for the full year, according to the average estimate of 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income for the fourth quarter was S$224.7 million, up S$184 million from a year before.

SIA, a barometer of the health of Asia’s competitive airline industry, includes a full-service flagship carrier, two low-cost subsidiaries and a cargo unit. (Reporting by Siva Govindasamy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)