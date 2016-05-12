FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Airlines posts jump in profits on lower oil prices
May 12, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

Singapore Airlines posts jump in profits on lower oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 12 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines reported its full-year net profit more than doubled to S$804 million ($586.7 million), better than analysts’ expectations, mainly on lower oil costs.

Operating profit increased 66.1 percent to S$271 million, the airline said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

Analysts had expected S$766.7 million for the full year, according to the average estimate of 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income for the fourth quarter was S$224.7 million, up S$184 million from a year before.

SIA, a barometer of the health of Asia’s competitive airline industry, includes a full-service flagship carrier, two low-cost subsidiaries and a cargo unit. (Reporting by Siva Govindasamy; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

