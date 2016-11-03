FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Airlines Q2 profit hit by price wars
November 3, 2016 / 11:05 AM / 10 months ago

Singapore Airlines Q2 profit hit by price wars

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines' reported a 15.5 percent fall in its second-quarter operating profit to S$109 million ($79 million) on Thursday, blaming "excess capacity and aggressive pricing".

The flagship full-service airline unit contributed S$79 million to the result for the three months ended Sept. 30, with SIA's Silkair regional airline unit and its low-cost subsidiaries Scoot and Tigerair reporting profits as well.

"Most companies in the Group recorded weaker operating results amid a sluggish global economy," SIA said in statement filed to the stock exchange. "However ... low-cost carriers continued to perform better on the back of an extended network and reduced operating expenditure."

SIA Cargo made an operating loss of S$11 million as freight rates remained under pressure from overcapacity in the global market, the company said.

Group revenue fell to S$3.65 billion from S$3.85 billion, while expenditure dropped to S$3.54 billion from S$3.72 billion and net profits were down 70 percent at $65 million.

"Excess capacity and aggressive pricing continue to persist in the market, exerting pressure on loads and yields," SIA said in a statement.

SIA also declared an interim dividend of 9 cents per share.

$1 = 1.3851 Singapore dollars Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
