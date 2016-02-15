FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing sees new aircraft demand worth $550 bln in SE Asia in 20 yrs
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 2 years ago

Boeing sees new aircraft demand worth $550 bln in SE Asia in 20 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Southeast Asia requires 3,750 new aircraft worth $550 billion in 20 years from 2015, a senior Boeing executive told a press conference ahead of the Singapore Airshow that starts on Tuesday.

Of this, 76 percent will be for single-aisle aircraft like the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320, said Dinesh Keskar, senior vice-president for Asia Pacific and India sales at Boeing.

This will be largely driven by low-cost carriers, and the growth of markets such as Indonesia, Myanmar and Vietnam, he added. (Reporting by Siva Govindasamy; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.