AIRSHOW-Etihad says meeting with Alitalia's banks over stake
February 11, 2014 / 4:16 AM / 4 years ago

AIRSHOW-Etihad says meeting with Alitalia's banks over stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Eithad Airways is holding talks with Alitalia’s banks in Rome this week about about buying a stake in the troubled Italian carrier, the chief executive of the Abu-Dhabhi based airline said.

James Hogan told a media briefing at the Singapore Airshow on Tuesday that he could not say whether a deal would be completed or not, saying only they are still in the due diligence process.

Sources close to the matter say a deal could involve Etihad buying a 40 percent stake for as much as 300 million euros ($409 million). ($1 = 0.7327 euros) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

