FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIRSHOW-Garuda Indonesia create new hub in Bintan Island
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 11, 2014 / 9:40 AM / 4 years ago

AIRSHOW-Garuda Indonesia create new hub in Bintan Island

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Indonesian flag carrier Garuda Indonesia is developing a new hub in Bintan island, off Singapore, to augment its domestic network in one of the world’s fastest-growing airline markets.

Garuda is partnering Singapore-listed Gallant Venture Ltd to build the infrastructure for the 177-ha site in Bintan, it said on Tuesday at the Singapore Airshow.

This will include a new airport and runway, which will be dedicated to Garuda’s operations. The carrier will also have a new maintenance centre in Bintan.

“This new operation will help strengthen Garuda’s network development, with a potential to connect East Indonesia and West Indonesia, and become the meeting point for our international flights to Europe and the Far East,” Garuda president Emirsyah Satar told a news conference.

Bintan will become the airline’s fourth hub in Indonesia after the capital Jakarta, Denpasar in Bali, and Makassar in Sulawesi.

Garuda’s plans come after rival Lion Air, a low-cost carrier, opened a new aircraft hangar in January on Batam island, which is located near Bintan. Lion also plans to make Batam its second hub outside Jakarta.

Indonesian carriers have been looking to find new airline and maintenance hubs in the country, bypassing Jakarta’s over-crowded Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

Satar added that he is still finalising plans to order up to 250 planes, to effectively double its fleet to 350-400 aircraft by 2025.

The carrier is assessing a variety of aircraft including Airbus A330s and A350s and the Boeing 787.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.