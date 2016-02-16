FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIRSHOW-Mitsubishi in $940 mln regional jet deal with Aerolease
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 16, 2016 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

AIRSHOW-Mitsubishi in $940 mln regional jet deal with Aerolease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp, a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, struck a deal to supply 20 MRJ jets valued at about $940 million at list prices to U.S. leasing firm Aerolease, its first agreement with a lessor.

Mitsubishi has struggled with multiple delays in its effort to enter the regional jet market, dominated by Canada’s Bombardier Inc and Brazil’s Embraer SA.

In December, Mitsubishi said it would delay the first delivery of its MRJ regional jet, originally slated for April-June 2017 to Japan’s ANA Holdings Inc, by around one year from the original plan.

The $47 million, 100 seat MRJ, which made its maiden test flight in November, represents Japan’s long-held ambition to reestablish a commercial aircraft industry. (Reporting by Rujun Shen and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.