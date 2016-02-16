AIRSHOW-Mitsubishi in $940 mln regional jet deal with Aerolease

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp, a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, struck a deal to supply 20 MRJ jets valued at about $940 million at list prices to U.S. leasing firm Aerolease, its first agreement with a lessor.

Mitsubishi has struggled with multiple delays in its effort to enter the regional jet market, dominated by Canada’s Bombardier Inc and Brazil’s Embraer SA.

In December, Mitsubishi said it would delay the first delivery of its MRJ regional jet, originally slated for April-June 2017 to Japan’s ANA Holdings Inc, by around one year from the original plan.

The $47 million, 100 seat MRJ, which made its maiden test flight in November, represents Japan’s long-held ambition to reestablish a commercial aircraft industry. (Reporting by Rujun Shen and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)