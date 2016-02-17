AIRSHOW-Philippine Air signs $3.7 bln deal for Airbus jets

SINGAPORE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Philippine Airlines (PAL) is securing 12 wide-body Airbus jets worth about $3.7 billion at list prices as it aims to operate non-stop flights from Manila to U.S. destinations.

PAL will start taking delivery of the Airbus A350-900 jets in two years, Jamie Bautista, PAL’s president, and Fabrice Bregier, Airbus president, told a news conference at the Singapore Airshow on Wednesday.

PAL has ordered six Airbus jets, with another six purchase options, Bautista said.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported PAL’s planned deal with Airbus. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Rujun Shen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)