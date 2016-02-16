FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pratt & Whitney says close to finalising $3 bln deal for F-35 engines
February 16, 2016 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

Pratt & Whitney says close to finalising $3 bln deal for F-35 engines

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The head of engine maker Pratt & Whitney is hopeful that a deal to build 167 engines to power the F-35 fighter jet will be completed in the first half of the year and confirmed it would be worth a little more than $3 billion.

The company and the Pentagon said in January that the deal covered a ninth batch of 66 engines and a tenth batch of 101 engines for the fighter built by Lockheed Martin Corp.

“The government will decide when that gets done. I am never going to push the government to tell them when that needs to get done, but conservatively I say the front half of this year,” Pratt & Whitney President Bob Leduc said.

U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan, who runs the F-35 programme for the Pentagon, told reporters last week that the government and Pratt & Whitney were expected to sign an agreement in the next week or two for 167 engines to power the ninth and tenth batches of F-35 jets.

He said the deals, which were agreed in principle last month, would lower the cost of the engines by between 3 percent and 4 percent in each batch. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Andrea Shahal; Editing by David Goodman)

