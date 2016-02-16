FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pratt & Whitney says installing engine fixes for Qatar Airways A320neo jets
February 16, 2016 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

Pratt & Whitney says installing engine fixes for Qatar Airways A320neo jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Pratt & Whitney said it was installing fixes on engines for Airbus A320neo jetliners ordered by Qatar Airways after airline Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker threatened to cancel the engine order citing “a lot of problems”.

“We have met with Mr Al Baker previously and explained that we have fixes for the issues he identified,” a Pratt & Whitney spokesman said by email on Tuesday. “They are being installed in engines being built today and they will be in place prior to him receiving his engines.”

The Gulf airline has ordered 50 A320neo-family aircraft and was originally due to take the first delivery in December, but rejected the jet due to what it called an engine problem. The first jet went last month to Lufthansa instead.

At the Singapore Airshow earlier on Tuesday, Al Baker said Qatar Airways would “not accept an aircraft with those engines unless they are very much corrected”. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
