Singapore returns up to $9 bln bank deposits held after rate-rigging probe

SINGAPORE, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Singapore’s central bank said on Friday it has returned all the additional reserves, which amount to as much as S$12 billion ($9 billion), that it ordered 19 banks to set aside last year as a reprimand after it found more than 100 traders in the city-state tried to rig key borrowing and currency rates.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) last June did not fine the banks involved, but instead directed them to set aside additional reserves for a year and to adopt measures to address deficiencies.

“These banks have completed the remedial actions to strengthen the governance, internal controls and surveillance systems for their benchmark submissions and trading operations,” the MAS said in an email on Friday.

The MAS had said in June 2013 it would return the reserves after a year, provided banks had improved their internal controls.

A person familiar with the matter said on Friday that the banks received their money back at different times between June and November this year, depending on their progress in making the required changes to their internal controls.

Among the 19 banks involved, the MAS had ordered UBS , RBS and ING to set aside the most in additional reserves, with each having to post between S$1 billion and S$1.2 billion extra with the central bank.

Other banks included BNP Paribas, Bank of America , Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, Barclays , Credit Suisse, DBS, Deutsche Bank and Standard Chartered.

Last year’s probe by the MAS was part of a global crackdown on rate-rigging that led to U.S. and British authorities slapping fines of hundreds of millions of dollars on banks.