Singapore corporate bond issues hit record in 2012
September 27, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore corporate bond issues hit record in 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Singapore’s corporate bond market saw a record volume of $26.9 billion bonds issued so far this year, partly driven by booming demand from private banking investors and a strong currency, Thomson Reuters data shows.

The volume of bonds issued more than doubled from $12.4 billion in the first nine months of 2011, the data shows.

Total bond proceeds jumped 214.5 percent to a record $12.2 billion in the third quarter of this year as of Sept 24 over the third quarter of 2011.

The trend is part of a boom in bond issuance across Asia, fuelled much more by intra-regional investment than was the case in the past, debt syndicate bankers say.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd topped the Singapore-issued bonds underwriting so far this year, followed by HSBC Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd.

Singapore’s dollar-bond market also saw issuance at a record as borrowers tapped the country’s local currency debt market. Among the top deals so far this year, Genting Singapore PLC raised S$1.8 billion ($1.46 billion)and United Overseas Bank Ltd raised S$1.2 billion.

The Singapore dollar has appreciated 5.5 percent against the dollar so far this year, making it the best performer out of 10 major Asian currencies tracked by Reuters.

$1 = 1.2331 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kim Coghill) (anshuman.daga@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6403 5676)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
