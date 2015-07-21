FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore to issue first savings bond on Oct 1-c.bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 21 (Reuters) - Singapore will sell its first savings bond to retail investors on Oct. 1 and such debt will be issued every month, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The government is launching the bond programme to help individual investors secure higher returns than banks offer, while giving them the option to invest lower amounts and flexibility to redeem at any time without penalty.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a statement that it will provide more information on issue a month before the sale, notably the amount on offer, and the interest pay-out schedule from the first to tenth year.

The government plans to issue S$2 billion to S$4 billion ($1.5 billion-$2.9 billion) of the savings bonds this year, MAS said.

There have been concerns among economists that the bonds could prompt some flight of deposits, but MAS Managing Director Ravi Menon played down such fears.

“The savings bonds issuance numbers pale in significance compared to the total size of the banking deposits,” he said at a news conference.

Singapore’s banking deposits are estimated at over S$500 billion and the annual growth in these deposits is much larger than the issuance planned for the savings bonds, central bank officials said. ($1 = 1.3683 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

