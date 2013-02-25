FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Singapore FY2013/14 budget summary, surplus of $2.4 bln seen
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 25, 2013 / 10:12 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Singapore FY2013/14 budget summary, surplus of $2.4 bln seen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Following are the key
estimates for Singapore's budget for the fiscal year beginning
April 1, 2013:  
    For stories on the budget, see  
    
                              FY2012/13   FY2013/14
                              (revised    (estimate)
                              estimate)   
 Operating Revenue              55.18       55.03
 - corporate tax                12.75       12.94
 - personal income tax           7.65        7.56
 - goods and services tax        8.82        9.31
 - stamp duty                    4.18        3.08
                                               
 Total Expenditure              50.11       53.41
 - operating expenditure        37.21       40.63
 - development expenditure      12.90       12.78
 Primary Surplus                 5.07        1.62
 less: Special Transfers         8.87        6.90
 add: Net Investment Income      7.65        7.70
 Contribution                             
 Overall budget                  3.86        2.42
 surplus/(deficit)                        
                                          
 billions of Singapore dollars
Source: Ministry of Finance    

 (Reporting by Kevin Lim and Teo Jion Chun; Editing by Kim
Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.