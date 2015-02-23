FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore to raise personal income tax rate for top earners, from 2016
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 23, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore to raise personal income tax rate for top earners, from 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Singapore is raising the personal income tax rate for top income earners starting with their earnings in 2016, Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam announced on Monday in his budget speech.

“I will raise the marginal tax rates that affect the top 5 percent of our income earners,” he said.

The top marginal rate will rise to 22 percent from 20 percent for a chargeable income of over S$320,000 ($234,983).

Tharman also said state investor Temasek Holdings will be included in the net investment returns framework alongside sovereign investor GIC and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Under the framework, Singapore can spend up to 50 percent of expected long term real returns on the net assets managed by the sovereign fund and the central bank. ($1 = 1.3618 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.