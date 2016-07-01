FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore c.bank says banks' exposure to foreign property loans 'low'
July 1, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Singapore c.bank says banks' exposure to foreign property loans 'low'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 1 (Reuters) - Singapore banks’ exposure to foreign property loans has remained low, comprising 2 percent of their total housing lending, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Friday.

“Overseas property purchases by Singaporeans transacted by real estate agencies in Singapore continue to be on a moderating trend, as Singaporeans adopt a more cautious attitude towards overseas property investments,” the MAS said.

It did not break down exposure of Singapore banks to the London property market.

The comments come a day after United Overseas Bank (UOB) became Singapore’s first lender to temporarily halt issuance of new mortgage loans for London properties in the wake of Britain’s vote to leave the European Union. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

