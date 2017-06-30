SINGAPORE, June 30 Singapore's central bank
launched a grant on Friday to encourage the use of credit
ratings by issuers in the Singapore dollar bond market, a move
it said would improve transparency and attract a broader
investor base.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore said issuers of SGD
bonds could claim 100 percent of their credit rating expenses up
to a limit of S$400,000 ($290,000).
Investors were hit last year by a rout in Singapore's
largely unrated offshore oil and gas bonds when companies
defaulted on their debt obligations after a sharp fall in global
oil prices.
MAS had said last November that it would consider ways to
offset the cost of ratings. It has also repeatedly said that it
would like to see more rated issuances in the market.
"MAS strongly encourages all issuers in the SGD bond market
to rate their bonds," MAS Deputy Managing Director Jacqueline
Loh said in statement on Friday.
"This will help provide greater transparency to investors,
broaden the pool of market participants, and grow the SGD bond
market."
($1 = 1.3770 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Eric Meijer)