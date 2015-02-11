Singapore proposes reforms to strengthen regulation of OTC derivatives trading

SINGAPORE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has proposed legislative amendments to strengthen regulation of over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives trading and the securities market.

The proposals include requirements to report short selling of securities trading and publication of aggregate short positions, which will improve transparency, the central bank said in its consultation paper issued on Wednesday.

The MAS said it will “extend its regulatory regime to OTC derivatives trading platforms and intermediaries, and introduce simplified, principles-based definitions of securities and derivatives.”

The enforcement-related proposals will enhance the powers of authorities to take action against market misconduct such as the dissemination of false or misleading information, and increase civil penalties, it said.

The MAS said it had no current plans to force over-the-counter derivatives to be traded on electronic trading platforms, unlike regulators in Europe and the United States who have introduced such regulations.

However, the central bank said it was proposing to change the law so that it could regulate derivative trading platforms and has the option to force all derivatives to be traded on them if it deems that necessary. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)