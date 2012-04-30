Electronics to be drag on Singapore growth-cbank

SINGAPORE, April 30 (Reuters) - Singapore’s economic recovery is likely to be muted with continued weakness in electronics a drag on growth, the central bank said on Monday, painting a less rosy picture of the economy compared with forecasters in the private sector.

“Despite the rebound in Q1, the pace of recovery for the rest of the year is expected to be relatively subdued,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in its half-yearly macroeconomic review issued on Monday.

“The recovery largely reflected the normalisation of production activities following the series of regional supply-related shocks in 2011,” the central bank added.

“Trade-related services could see a slower upturn compared with the more sanguine prospects for the domestic-orientated sectors.”

MAS said that inflation in the city-state will remain elevated and ease only gradually over 2012, and that business costs are likely to rise as Singapore makes it harder for firms to bring in cheap foreign labour.

Singapore earlier this month surprised financial markets by saying it will tighten monetary policy slightly because of persistent inflationary pressures. It also said the economy expanded 9.9 percent in the first quarter on an annualised and seasonally adjusted pace from October-December, beating forecasts.

The government’s latest forecast is for economic growth of 1 to 3 percent this year, with headline inflation expected to come in at a higher 3.5 and 4.5 percent.

However, several economists have predicted Singapore’s growth this year could exceed the official forecast, citing the recovery in manufacturing and still buoyant services and domestic demand.

On electronics, MAS said the first-quarter upturn was largely due to transitory factors such as the recovery in disk drive production after flooding in Thailand shut many factories late last year.

“The export price erosion appears to be starker in Singapore compared to the rest of the region,” it added, noting the city-state’s electronics manufacturers produced “midstream” products such as semiconductors and disk-related parts that face greater pricing pressures than completed goods.

Electronic manufacturers also faced “pronounced cost pressures” from the tight job market and higher foreign worker levies as well as a hefty 17 percent rise in electricity prices last year, the central bank added.

Turning to inflation, MAS reiterated its forecasts and said higher wages and global oil prices will support core inflationary pressures.

Although inflation is expected to ease slight across Asia excluding Japan as a result of the high base of 2011, there were upside risks to inflation as many economies were currently operating close to potential output. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Kim Coghill)