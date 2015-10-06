Singtel to help govt strengthen cyber security in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd said it plans to work with the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore to strengthen the country’s cyber security capabilities, as the wealthy city-state grapples with a rise in online crime.

Singtel said it a statement it would work with the agency in research and development and to boost the country’s cybersecurity talent pool.

Singapore relies heavily on its reputation of being a low-crime and politically stable country to attract multinational companies. But it has struggled in recent years with cyber criminals, who have committed offences including stealing client data from Standard Chartered Bank and hacking the official website of the prime minister.

It established the domestic cyber agency this year.

“A resilient cyber security ecosystem will help reinforce Singapore’s position as a key business hub for innovation while building the foundation of a safe and smart nation,” said Bill Chang, chief executive officer of Singtel Group Enterprise. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)