Singapore govt says core c.bank policies should not change 'fundamentally'

SINGAPORE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Singapore’s central bank will provide an effective anchor for economic and financial stability amid global and regional uncertainties, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, a deputy prime minister said.

“Our core MAS policies should not change fundamentally. Our monetary policy decisions recognise that inflation is low today, but is likely to rise over the medium term amidst a tight labour market,” Shanmugaratnam, who is also minister-in-charge of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a statement late on Tuesday.

“They aim to secure price stability during a period of transition when cost pressures are still significant, while as the economy moves gradually towards productivity-led growth,” he said.

The statement from MAS came as part of an addendum being issued by government ministries to the Singapore president’s speech delivered last week.

Data released this week showed that Singapore exports fell more than expected in December as a slump in sales to China deepened, adding to worries that global headwinds will keep the trade-dependent economy on a wobbly footing this year.

“MAS’ monetary policy of a gradual appreciation of the nominal effective exchange rate of the Singapore dollar since 2010 has brought inflationary pressures under control,” said Shanmugaratnam, the chairman of MAS.

Against a backdrop of low inflation and tepid global growth, the MAS eased policy at a scheduled review in October.

It surprised investors last January, when it eased its exchange-rate based policy in an unscheduled statement, saying declining global oil prices had significantly changed the city-state’s inflation outlook.

This time, the deflationary impact from sliding oil prices is expected to be less severe, economists have said.

“MAS will continue to focus monetary policy on minimising overall economic volatility, while ensuring price stability in the coming years,” Shanmugaratnam said.

Eight of nine analysts surveyed by Reuters from Jan. 6 to Jan. 11 have said MAS was not expected to change policy before its next scheduled review in April. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Richard Borsuk)