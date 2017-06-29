SINGAPORE, June 29 The global economy should be
able to adjust to rising U.S. interest rates but vigilance will
be required as financial markets have been accustomed to
ultra-loose monetary conditions, Singapore central bank's
managing director said on Thursday.
"The rise in rates is itself a response to strengthening
economic activity. But vigilance is still called for. Economies
and markets ... could be thrown off balance if rates rose faster
than expected," Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary
Authority of Singapore (MAS) told reporters.
Rising interest rates in the United States have been a major
focus for financial markets this year, especially with wobbles
in China's economy raising worries that global growth could
falter if the Federal Reserve tightens policy too fast.
Besides the Fed, other advanced economies have also begun to
switch gears. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney surprised
many on Wednesday by conceding a hike was likely to be needed as
the economy came closer to running at full capacity.
The Bank of Canada went further, with two top policymakers
suggesting they might tighten as early as July.
Speaking after the release of the MAS's annual report, Menon
said the current neutral stance of monetary policy - in place
since April last year - remains appropriate for an extended
period given the stable inflation and growth prospects.
He reiterated that Singapore's export-reliant economy was
forecast to grow by 1-3 percent this year, with a "strong
likelihood" that growth would exceed last year's 2 percent.
But Menon warned that authorities would not ease property
market cooling measures, as the market showed some signs of
recovery in recent months with strong growth in new home
transactions and strong demand for the government's land
auctions.
"The property market has substantially stabilised over the
last three years. It is, however, not time yet to ease the
cooling measures," Menon said.
"Regional property markets have been buoyant and their
respective authorities have... introduced further property
cooling measures. Easing the measures now will send a wrong
signal."
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Miyoung Kim; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)