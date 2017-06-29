(Adds comments on U.S. interest rates, China, and property
market)
By Masayuki Kitano and Miyoung Kim
SINGAPORE, June 29 The global economy should be
able to adjust to rising U.S. interest rates but vigilance will
be required as financial markets and households have become
accustomed to ultra-loose monetary conditions, Singapore central
bank's managing director said on Thursday.
"The rise in rates is itself a response to strengthening
economic activity. But vigilance is still called for. Economies
and markets ... could be thrown off balance if rates rise faster
than expected," Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary
Authority of Singapore (MAS) told reporters.
Rising interest rates in the United States have been a major
focus for financial markets this year, especially with wobbles
in China's economy raising worries that global growth could
falter if the Federal Reserve tightens policy too fast.
The bigger concern in the event U.S. interest rates rise
faster than what markets expect is the risk globally to
households and companies that have grown accustomed to easy
conditions, Menon said.
"That is more worrisome because...when they get into
trouble, that will have a more lasting economic impact than
markets going through a few weeks of gyrations."
Besides the Fed, other advanced economies have also begun to
switch gears. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney surprised
many on Wednesday by conceding a hike was likely to be needed as
the economy came closer to running at full capacity.
The Bank of Canada went further, with two top policymakers
suggesting they might tighten as early as July. That followed
hawkish comments earlier in the week from European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi.
Turning to China, Singapore's biggest trading partner, Menon
said the Asian giant is on a steady growth path.
China has considerable buffers to deal with problems related
to the high debt-to-GDP ratio in the country, he said, though
addressing that issue will take time.
"It takes many years for corporates, for governments, for
households to unwind leverage, bring down debt levels relative
to income, without tipping into serious problems."
Speaking after the release of the MAS's annual report, Menon
said the current neutral stance of monetary policy - in place
since April last year - remains appropriate for an extended
period given the stable inflation and growth prospects.
He reiterated that Singapore's export-reliant economy was
forecast to grow by 1-3 percent this year, with a "strong
likelihood" that growth would exceed last year's 2 percent.
But Menon warned that authorities would not ease property
market cooling measures as the market has shown some signs of
recovery in recent months.
"The property market has substantially stabilised over the
last three years. It is, however, not time yet to ease the
cooling measures," Menon said.
"Regional property markets have been buoyant and their
respective authorities have... introduced further property
cooling measures. Easing the measures now will send a wrong
signal."
Private residential property prices in Singapore have fallen
nearly 12 percent over the last 14 quarters, as the market
cooled after the government implemented a series of property
curbs since 2009.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Miyoung Kim; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)