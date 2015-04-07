Singapore c.bank to issue semiannual policy statement on April 14

SINGAPORE, April 7 (Reuters) - Singapore’s central bank said on Tuesday that it will issue its semiannual monetary policy statement on April 14.

The statement will be released at 8 a.m. (0000 GMT), the Monetary Authority of Singapore said on its website.

The advance estimate of first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) will be released at the same time, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement.

The MAS manages monetary policy by letting the Singapore dollar rise or fall against the currencies of its main trading partners within an undisclosed trading band.

It unexpectedly eased policy in January, saying that a plunge in commodity prices had significantly changed the city-state’s inflation outlook and joining global policymakers in seeking to defuse deflationary pressures.

A Reuters poll in late March showed that most analysts expect the MAS to keep policy settings unchanged at its April review, with a minority expecting the central bank to ease again by lowering the mid-point of the Singapore dollar’s policy band. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)