FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore c.bank to issue semiannual policy statement on April 14
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 7, 2015 / 3:07 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore c.bank to issue semiannual policy statement on April 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 7 (Reuters) - Singapore’s central bank said on Tuesday that it will issue its semiannual monetary policy statement on April 14.

The statement will be released at 8 a.m. (0000 GMT), the Monetary Authority of Singapore said on its website.

The advance estimate of first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) will be released at the same time, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement.

The MAS manages monetary policy by letting the Singapore dollar rise or fall against the currencies of its main trading partners within an undisclosed trading band.

It unexpectedly eased policy in January, saying that a plunge in commodity prices had significantly changed the city-state’s inflation outlook and joining global policymakers in seeking to defuse deflationary pressures.

A Reuters poll in late March showed that most analysts expect the MAS to keep policy settings unchanged at its April review, with a minority expecting the central bank to ease again by lowering the mid-point of the Singapore dollar’s policy band. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.