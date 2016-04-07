FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore to report monetary policy decision on April 14
April 7, 2016

Singapore to report monetary policy decision on April 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 7 (Reuters) - Singapore’s central bank said on Thursday it would announce its semi-annual monetary policy decision on April 14.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) website showed its monetary policy statement will be released at 8 a.m. (0000 GMT).

Singapore’s central bank is expected to keep policy steady at next week’s review, but a number of economists say a further easing this year remains a distinct possibility in the face of slow growth, low inflation and depressed global demand. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Eric Meijer)

