UPDATE 1-Singapore Sept exports disappoint on tech weakness

* Non-oil domestic exports fell 3.4 pct y/y, rose 1.6 pct m/m

* Exports below median estimates of economists polled by Reuters

* Possible downward revision to Q3 GDP, risk of Q4 recession

By Kevin Lim

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Singapore reported a surprise drop in non-oil domestic exports in September on Wednesday, disappointing economists who had expected a slight recovery after a strong performance by Taiwanese exporters last month.

The Southeast Asian city-state, whose trade is three times the size of its economy, said non-oil domestic exports fell 3.4 percent in September from a year earlier, hurt by a 16.4 percent drop in electronic shipments.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to rise 1.4 percent year-on-year.

Singapore’s exports rose a slight 1.6 percent from August after seasonal adjustments.

“Singapore’s export blues could push Singapore into a technical recession in the fourth quarter,” said Song Seng Wun, a regional economist at CIMB.

Singapore narrowly escaped going into recession in the third quarter as a 1.5 percent contraction in the July-September period was offset by revised second-quarter data showing meagre growth of 0.2 percent on a seasonally adjusted and annualised basis.

Song and other economists said the weakness in electronics shipments was quite surprising given the 10.4 percent growth in exports reported by Taiwan last week after six straight months of decline.

“I suppose Singapore is not plugged into the whole iPhone value chain like Taiwan and to a certain extent Korea,” said Joey Chew, an economist at Barclays in Singapore.

She noted Singapore’s exports of integrated circuits fell by a much sharper 22.4 percent year-on-year in September, compared with a decline of 2.1 percent in August.

Barclays said in a note last week that demand for consumer technology products is set to improve in the fourth quarter, helped by the launch of Apple’s iPhone 5 and other smartphones and tablet PCs equipped with the new Windows 8 operating system.

Selena Ling, head of treasury research at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp said the weak September trade numbers suggest there could be potential downward revisions to third-quarter gross domestic product when the government releases more detailed estimates next month.

Last week, the government stuck to its forecast for economic growth of 1.5 to 2.5 percent this year, despite the larger-than-expected contraction in the third quarter.

Exports in September to the European Union, Singapore’s largest market, fell 15.7 percent from a year earlier. Shipments to the United States, its third-biggest market, fell 7.2 percent.

Exports to China, Singapore’s No.2 market, rose 1.8 percent in September after a 4.5 percent year-on-year contraction in August.