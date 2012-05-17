FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore April non-oil exports +8.3 pct y/y, led by pharma
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 17, 2012 / 12:40 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore April non-oil exports +8.3 pct y/y, led by pharma

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - International Enterprise
Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released
April non-oil domestic export (NODX) data on Thursday.	
    	
   month     mth/mth change    year/year
                (seasonally    change %
             adjusted) %     
    Apr           13.1            8.3
    Mar          -16.8           -4.3
    Feb*          7.1            30.3
    Jan           -0.5           -3.4
    Dec           13.5            9.0
    Nov           6.0             1.4
    Oct           -6.0           -16.3
    Sep           -9.3           -4.6
    Aug           7.1             3.9
    Jul           -2.4           -2.9
    Jun           -4.1            1.0
    May           7.0             7.1
    Apr           -3.8           -2.0
 	
 * revised data    	
    For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com
 	
	
    CONTEXT: 	
    - The year-on-year rise in non-oil domestic exports was due
primarily to pharmaceuticals, which rose 38 percent
year-on-year, IE Singapore said.	
    - Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to rise
a seasonally adjusted 5.8 percent month-on-month and 6.9 percent
year-on-year.    	
    - Singapore's electronics exports rose 1.0 percent in April
from a year earlier, with chip exports rising 9.1 percent.	
    - Non-oil domestic exports to the United States fell 18.6
percent from year earlier and those to the European Union fell
12.2 percent.	
    - Non-oil domestic exports to China rose 5.4 percent from a
year earlier.	
    - Several Asian economies, including China and Taiwan, have
reported weaker-than-expected trade numbers in recent weeks.
  	
	
 (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.