Singapore June non-oil exports better-than-expected
July 17, 2012 / 12:36 AM / in 5 years

Singapore June non-oil exports better-than-expected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 17 (Reuters) - International Enterprise
Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released
June trade data on Tuesday.
    Following are the changes in non-oil domestic export (NODX)
data for June:
    
   month     mth/mth change    year/year
                (seasonally    change %
             adjusted) %     
    Jun           6.7             6.8
    May          -2.0*            3.2
    Apr           6.4             1.7
    Mar          -16.8           -4.3
    Feb           7.1            30.3
    Jan           -0.5           -3.4
    Dec           13.5            9.0
 
 * revised data    
    For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com
 

    CONTEXT: 
    - The year-on-year rise in non-oil domestic exports was
helped by a 24 percent rise in pharmaceutical shipments, IE
Singapore said.
    - Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to rise
a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent month-on-month and 2.1 percent
year-on-year.
    - Singapore's electronics exports rose 1.6 percent in June
from a year earlier.
    - Non-oil domestic exports totalled S$15.7 billion ($12.41
billion) in June compared with S$14.9 billion in May.
    - Non-oil domestic exports to the European Union rose 17
percent from a year ago but shipments to the United States and
China fell 2.0 and 3.2 percent, respectively.
    - Singapore's trade-dependent economy shrank 1.1 percent in
the second quarter on an annualised and seasonally adjusted
basis, reversing a strong January-March performance.
 
($1 = 1.2652 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
