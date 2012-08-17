FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore July non-oil domestic exports up 5.8 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
August 17, 2012 / 12:35 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore July non-oil domestic exports up 5.8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 17 (Reuters) - International Enterprise
Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released
July trade data on Friday.
    Following are the changes in non-oil domestic export (NODX)
data for July:
    
   month     mth/mth change    year/year
                (seasonally    change %
             adjusted) %     
    Jul           -3.6            5.8
    Jun           6.7            6.6*
    May           -2.2           3.1*
    Apr           6.4             1.7
    Mar          -16.8           -4.3
    Feb           7.1            30.3
    Jan           -0.5           -3.4
 
 * revised data    
    For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com
 

    CONTEXT: 
    - Electronics exports rose 2.0 percent year-on-year and
pharmaceutical shipments rose 1.3 percent year-on-year, IE
Singapore said.
    - But pharmaceutical exports fell sharply month-on-month and
amounted to S$1.95 billion ($1.56 billion) in July, down from
S$2.49 billion in June.
    - Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to fall
a seasonally adjusted 4.6 percent month-on-month but rise 5.5
percent year-on-year.
    - Non-oil domestic exports totalled S$15.17 billion in July
compared with S$15.72 billion in June.
    - Non-oil domestic exports to the European Union fell 1.5
percent from a year earlier, while shipments to the United
States dropped 15.6 percent. Non-oil domestic exports to China
rose 8.3 percent.
    - Singapore's trade-reliant economy shrank less than earlier
anticipated in the second quarter, thanks to a surge in
pharmaceutical production in June, according to detailed GDP
data last week.
    But the government warned of continued uncertainties and
downside risks and narrowed its 2012 growth forecast to 1.5 to
2.5 percent from an earlier 1-3 percent. 
    ($1 = 1.2502 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.