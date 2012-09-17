Singapore Aug non-oil exports worse than expected

SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released August trade data on Monday. Following are the changes in Singapore's non-oil domestic export (NODX): month mth/mth change year/year (seasonally change % adjusted) % Aug -9.1 -10.6 Jul -3.6 5.7* Jun 6.7 6.5* May -2.2 3.1 Apr 6.4 1.7 Mar -16.8 -4.3 Feb 7.1 30.3 * revised data For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com CONTEXT: - Electronics exports fell 11.0 percent year-on-year and pharmaceutical shipments fell 3.2 percent year-on-year, IE Singapore said. - Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to fall a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent month-on-month and 4.0 percent year-on-year. - Non-oil domestic exports totalled S$14.662 billion ($12.02 billion) in August compared with a revised S$15.159 billion ($12.43 billion) in July. - Non-oil domestic exports to the European Union plunged 28.7 percent from a year earlier, while those to China fell 4.4 percent. Shipments to the United States edged up 0.7 percent. - Singapore's trade-reliant economy shrank less than earlier anticipated in the second quarter, thanks to a surge in pharmaceutical production in June, according to detailed GDP data last month. But the government warned of continued uncertainties and downside risks and narrowed its 2012 growth forecast to 1.5 to 2.5 percent from an earlier 1-3 percent. ($1 = 1.2195 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by John O'Callaghan)