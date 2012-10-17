FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Sept non-oil domestic exports disappoint
October 17, 2012 / 12:30 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Sept non-oil domestic exports disappoint

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - International Enterprise
Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released
September trade data on Wednesday.
    Following are the changes in Singapore's non-oil domestic
export (NODX):
    
   month     mth/mth change    year/year
                (seasonally    change %
             adjusted) %     
    Sep            1.6           -3.4
    Aug           -9.1          -10.7*
    Jul           -3.7*           5.7
    Jun            6.7            6.5
    May           -2.2            3.1
    Apr            6.4            1.7
    Mar          -16.8           -4.3
 * revised data    
    For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com
 

    CONTEXT:
    - Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to rise
1.4 percent year-on-year and 3.7 percent month-on-month after
seasonal adjustments.
    - Electronics exports fell 16.4 percent year-on-year in
September and pharmaceutical shipments shrank 3.0 percent, IE
Singapore said.
    - Non-oil domestic exports totalled S$14.46 billion ($11.85
billion) in September, little changed from the S$14.64 billion
in August.
    - Non-oil domestic exports to the European Union,
Singapore's largest market, fell 15.7 percent from a year
earlier. Shipments to the United States, its third-biggest
market, fell 7.2 percent.
    - Exports to China, Singapore's No.2 market, rose 1.8
percent in September after a 4.5 percent year-on-year
contraction in August. 
    - The government last week stuck to its forecast for
economic growth of 1.5 to 2.5 percent this year, despite a
larger-than-expected 1.5 percent contraction in the third
quarter. 
    - Singapore's exports tend to be unpredictable because a
significant portion involves inputs for pharmaceuticals and oil
rigs, which can vary sharply from month to month.
($1 = 1.2208 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and John
O'Callaghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
