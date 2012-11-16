FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Oct non-oil domestic exports +7.9 pct y/y
November 16, 2012 / 12:35 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Oct non-oil domestic exports +7.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - International Enterprise
Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released
October trade data on Friday.
    Following are the changes in Singapore's non-oil domestic
export (NODX):
    
   month     mth/mth change    year/year
                (seasonally    change %
             adjusted) %     
    Oct           -1.2            7.9
    Sep*           1.3           -3.6
    Aug           -9.1           -10.7
    Jul           -3.7            5.7
    Jun            6.7            6.5
    May           -2.2            3.1
    Apr            6.4            1.7
 * revised data    
    For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com
 

    CONTEXT:
    - Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to rise
3.1 percent year-on-year but fall 1.8 percent month-on-month
after seasonal adjustments.
    - Electronics exports fell 0.8 percent year-on-year in
October while pharmaceutical shipments rose 2.7 percent, IE
Singapore said.
    - IE Singapore said the rise in non-electronic NODX was led
by structures of ships & boats (+148.1 percent), non-monetary
gold (+108.3 percent) and electrical circuit apparatus (+37.9
percent). 
    - Non-oil domestic exports totalled S$15.18 billion ($12.40
billion) in October, up from a revised S$14.42 billion in
September.
    - Non-oil domestic exports to the European Union,
Singapore's largest market, rose 8.9 percent in October from a
year earlier, following a 15.7 percent fall in September.
    - Singapore earlier on Friday cut its 2012 growth outlook to
"around 1.5 percent" from an earlier 1.5 to 2.5 percent.
    - Singapore's exports tend to be unpredictable because a
significant portion involves inputs for pharmaceuticals and oil
rigs, which can vary sharply from month to month.
($1 = 1.2245 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

