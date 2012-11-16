Singapore Oct non-oil domestic exports +7.9 pct y/y

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released October trade data on Friday. Following are the changes in Singapore's non-oil domestic export (NODX): month mth/mth change year/year (seasonally change % adjusted) % Oct -1.2 7.9 Sep* 1.3 -3.6 Aug -9.1 -10.7 Jul -3.7 5.7 Jun 6.7 6.5 May -2.2 3.1 Apr 6.4 1.7 * revised data For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com CONTEXT: - Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to rise 3.1 percent year-on-year but fall 1.8 percent month-on-month after seasonal adjustments. - Electronics exports fell 0.8 percent year-on-year in October while pharmaceutical shipments rose 2.7 percent, IE Singapore said. - IE Singapore said the rise in non-electronic NODX was led by structures of ships & boats (+148.1 percent), non-monetary gold (+108.3 percent) and electrical circuit apparatus (+37.9 percent). - Non-oil domestic exports totalled S$15.18 billion ($12.40 billion) in October, up from a revised S$14.42 billion in September. - Non-oil domestic exports to the European Union, Singapore's largest market, rose 8.9 percent in October from a year earlier, following a 15.7 percent fall in September. - Singapore earlier on Friday cut its 2012 growth outlook to "around 1.5 percent" from an earlier 1.5 to 2.5 percent. - Singapore's exports tend to be unpredictable because a significant portion involves inputs for pharmaceuticals and oil rigs, which can vary sharply from month to month. ($1 = 1.2245 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)