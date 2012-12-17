Singapore Nov non-oil domestic exports fall from year earlier

SINGAPORE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released November trade data on Monday. Following are the changes in Singapore's non-oil domestic export (NODX): month mth/mth change year/year (seasonally change % adjusted) % Nov -0.3 -2.5 Oct -1.2 7.9 Sep 1.3 -3.6 Aug -9.1 -10.7 Jul -3.7 5.7 Jun 6.7 6.5 May -2.2 3.1 For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com CONTEXT: - Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to rise 1.9 percent year-on-year and 3.5 percent month-on-month after seasonal adjustments. - Electronics exports fell 16.5 percent year-on-year in November while pharmaceutical shipments rose 29.6 percent, IE Singapore said. - It also said exports of ship and boat structures, a category that includes oil rigs, rose 109.6 percent from a year earlier. - Non-oil domestic exports totalled S$14.24 billion ($11.67 billion) in November, down from S$15.17 billion in October. - Domestic exports of electronic products fell to S$4.70 billion in November from S$4.98 billion in October but IE Singapore said they rose month-on-month after seasonal adjustments. - Non-oil domestic exports to the European Union, Singapore's largest market, edged up 0.5 percent in November from a year earlier, after an 8.9 percent increase in October. - IE Singapore predicts non-oil domestic exports will grow by 2-4 percent in 2013, after lowering the 2012 growth outlook to 2-3 percent from 4-5 percent. - Singapore last month cut its 2012 economic growth outlook to "around 1.5 percent" from an earlier 1.5 to 2.5 percent. - Singapore's monthly exports tend to be unpredictable because a significant portion involves inputs for pharmaceuticals and oil rigs, which can vary sharply from month to month. ($1 = 1.2203 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)