Singapore Nov non-oil domestic exports fall from year earlier
December 17, 2012 / 12:35 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Nov non-oil domestic exports fall from year earlier

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - International Enterprise
Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released
November trade data on Monday.
    Following are the changes in Singapore's non-oil domestic
export (NODX):
    
   month     mth/mth change    year/year
                (seasonally    change %
             adjusted) %     
    Nov           -0.3           -2.5
    Oct           -1.2            7.9
    Sep            1.3           -3.6
    Aug           -9.1           -10.7
    Jul           -3.7            5.7
    Jun            6.7            6.5
    May           -2.2            3.1
 
    For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com
 

    CONTEXT:
    - Economists polled by Reuters had expected exports to rise
1.9 percent year-on-year and 3.5 percent month-on-month after
seasonal adjustments.
    - Electronics exports fell 16.5 percent year-on-year in
November while pharmaceutical shipments rose 29.6 percent, IE
Singapore said.
    - It also said exports of ship and boat structures, a
category that includes oil rigs, rose 109.6 percent from a year
earlier.
    - Non-oil domestic exports totalled S$14.24 billion ($11.67
billion) in November, down from S$15.17 billion in October.
    - Domestic exports of electronic products fell to S$4.70
billion in November from S$4.98 billion in October but IE
Singapore said they rose month-on-month after seasonal
adjustments. 
    - Non-oil domestic exports to the European Union,
Singapore's largest market, edged up 0.5 percent in November
from a year earlier, after an 8.9 percent increase in October.
    - IE Singapore predicts non-oil domestic exports will grow
by 2-4 percent in 2013, after lowering the 2012 growth outlook
to 2-3 percent from 4-5 percent.
    - Singapore last month cut its 2012 economic growth outlook
to "around 1.5 percent" from an earlier 1.5 to 2.5 percent.
    - Singapore's monthly exports tend to be unpredictable
because a significant portion involves inputs for
pharmaceuticals and oil rigs, which can vary sharply from month
to month.
($1 = 1.2203 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
