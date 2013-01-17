FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Dec non-oil domestic exports fall from year earlier
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 17, 2013 / 12:35 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Dec non-oil domestic exports fall from year earlier

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - International Enterprise
Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released
December trade data on Thursday.
    Following are the changes in Singapore's non-oil domestic
export (NODX):
    
   month     mth/mth change    year/year
                (seasonally    change %
             adjusted) %     
    Dec           +1.8           -16.3
    Nov*          -0.4           -2.6
    Oct*          -1.2           +7.9
 * revised
    
    For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com
 

    CONTEXT:
    - IE Singapore said non-oil domestic exports to all top 10
markets contracted in December from a year earlier.
    - Economists polled by Reuters had expected non-oil domestic
exports to fall 7.5 percent year-on-year but rise 6.2 percent
month-on-month after seasonal adjustments.
    - The drop in exports was partly due to a high year-ago base
when exports were boosted by a surge in rig deliveries.
    - Electronics exports fell 19.1 percent year-on-year in
December and pharmaceutical shipments contracted 11.5 percent,
IE Singapore said.
    - Non-oil domestic exports totalled S$13.19 billion ($10.78
billion) in December, down from S$14.22 billion in November.
    - Singapore's monthly exports tend to be unpredictable
because a significant portion involves inputs for
pharmaceuticals and oil rigs, which can vary sharply from month
to month.
($1 = 1.2238 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by John O'Callaghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.