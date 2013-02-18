Singapore Jan non-oil domestic exports edge up from year ago

SINGAPORE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released January trade data on Monday. Following are the changes in Singapore's non-oil domestic export (NODX): month mth/mth change year/year (seasonally change % adjusted) % Jan -1.8 +0.5 Dec* -4.2 -16.3 Nov* +1.5 -2.6 * month on month changes were revised For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com CONTEXT: - The rise in January non-oil domestic exports was led by printed matter (up 499.5 pct), petrochemicals (up 28.2 pct) and non-monetary gold (up +53.1 pct), IE Singapore said. - January exports were aided by the Lunar New Year holiday beginning on Feb 10 this year unlike in 2012 when it began on Jan 23. - Economists polled by Reuters had expected non-oil domestic exports to rise 3.3 percent year-on-year and 9.6 percent month-on-month after seasonal adjustments. - Electronics exports fell 5.6 percent year-on-year in January, while pharmaceutical shipments contracted by 22.9 percent, IE Singapore said. - Non-oil domestic exports to the EU fell 18.4 percent year-on-year and 29.3 percent month-on-month after seasonal adjustments. - Non-oil domestic exports totalled S$14.15 billion ($11.43 billion)in January, up from S$13.19 billion in December. - Singapore's monthly exports tend to be unpredictable because a significant portion involves inputs for pharmaceuticals and oil rigs, which can vary sharply from month to month. - Manufacturing activity in Singapore rose in January after contracting for six consecutive months, the city-state's Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) showed earlier in the month, helped by an expansion in new orders. - The electronics industry, which has been in the doldrums, also saw a pickup in orders, although the overall PMI for the sector remained below the 50-point level that separates expansion from contraction. ($1 = 1.2376 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)