FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Jan non-oil domestic exports edge up from year ago
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
February 18, 2013 / 12:31 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Jan non-oil domestic exports edge up from year ago

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - International Enterprise
Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released
January trade data on Monday.
    Following are the changes in Singapore's non-oil domestic
export (NODX):
    
   month     mth/mth change    year/year
                (seasonally    change %
             adjusted) %     
    Jan           -1.8           +0.5
    Dec*          -4.2           -16.3
    Nov*          +1.5           -2.6
 * month on month changes were revised
    
    For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com
 

    CONTEXT:
    - The rise in January non-oil domestic exports was led by
printed matter (up 499.5 pct), petrochemicals (up 28.2 pct) and
non-monetary gold (up +53.1 pct), IE Singapore said.
    - January exports were aided by the Lunar New Year holiday
beginning on Feb 10 this year unlike in 2012 when it began on
Jan 23.
    - Economists polled by Reuters had expected non-oil domestic
exports to rise 3.3 percent year-on-year and 9.6 percent
month-on-month after seasonal adjustments.
    - Electronics exports fell 5.6 percent year-on-year in
January, while pharmaceutical shipments contracted by 22.9
percent, IE Singapore said.
    - Non-oil domestic exports to the EU fell 18.4 percent
year-on-year and 29.3 percent month-on-month after seasonal
adjustments.
    - Non-oil domestic exports totalled S$14.15 billion ($11.43
billion)in January, up from S$13.19 billion in December.
    - Singapore's monthly exports tend to be unpredictable
because a significant portion involves inputs for
pharmaceuticals and oil rigs, which can vary sharply from month
to month.
    - Manufacturing activity in Singapore rose in January after
contracting for six consecutive months, the city-state's
Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) showed earlier in the month,
helped by an expansion in new orders. 
    - The electronics industry, which has been in the doldrums,
also saw a pickup in orders, although the overall PMI for the
sector remained below the 50-point level that separates
expansion from contraction.
($1 = 1.2376 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.