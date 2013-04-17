Singapore Mar non-oil domestic exports recover from Feb

SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) - International Enterprise Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released March trade data on Wednesday. Following are the changes in Singapore's non-oil domestic export (NODX): month mth/mth change year/year (seasonally change % adjusted) % Mar +8.0 -4.8 Feb -2.5* -30.6 Jan -1.8 +0.4 * revised For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com CONTEXT: - Non-oil domestic exports of electronics rose to S$4.5 billion ($3.64 billion) in March from S$3.8 billion in February. - Non-oil domestic exports of pharmaceuticals rose to S$2.3 billion from S$1.0 billion in February. - But exports of electronics fell 17.9 pct year-on-year. - Exports of pharmaceuticals rose 2.9 pct year-on-year, reversing a steep 56.5 pct y/y fall in February. - Economists polled by Reuters had expected non-oil domestic exports to rise 4.9 percent month-on-month after seasonal adjustments but fall 6.3 percent year-on-year. - The sharp drop in February non-oil domestic exports was partly due to the Lunar New Year holiday starting on Feb. 10 this year, unlike in 2012 when it began on Jan. 23. - Singapore's exports tend to be unpredictable because a significant portion involves inputs for pharmaceuticals and oil rigs, which can vary sharply from month to month. ($1 = 1.2358 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)