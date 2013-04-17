FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Mar non-oil domestic exports recover from Feb
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
April 17, 2013 / 12:31 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Mar non-oil domestic exports recover from Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) - International Enterprise
Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released
March trade data on Wednesday.
    Following are the changes in Singapore's non-oil domestic
export (NODX):
    
   month     mth/mth change    year/year
                (seasonally    change %
             adjusted) %     
    Mar           +8.0           -4.8
    Feb          -2.5*           -30.6
    Jan           -1.8           +0.4
 * revised
    
    For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com
 

    CONTEXT:
    - Non-oil domestic exports of electronics rose to S$4.5
billion ($3.64 billion) in March from S$3.8 billion in February.
    - Non-oil domestic exports of pharmaceuticals rose to S$2.3
billion from S$1.0 billion in February.
    - But exports of electronics fell 17.9 pct year-on-year.
    - Exports of pharmaceuticals rose 2.9 pct year-on-year,
reversing a steep 56.5 pct y/y fall in February.
    - Economists polled by Reuters had expected non-oil domestic
exports to rise 4.9 percent month-on-month after seasonal
adjustments but fall 6.3 percent year-on-year.    
    - The sharp drop in February non-oil domestic exports was
partly due to the Lunar New Year holiday starting on Feb. 10
this year, unlike in 2012 when it began on Jan. 23.
    - Singapore's exports tend to be unpredictable because a
significant portion involves inputs for pharmaceuticals and oil
rigs, which can vary sharply from month to month.
($1 = 1.2358 Singapore dollars)

 (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.