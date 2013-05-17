FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore April non-oil domestic exports little changed
May 17, 2013

Singapore April non-oil domestic exports little changed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters) - International Enterprise
Singapore (IE Singapore), the country's trade agency, released
April trade data on Friday.

    percentage change
                                       April       March*
 Non-oil domestic exports** (m/m)       +1.1        +8.0
 Non-oil domestic exports (y/y)         -1.0        -4.8
 - electronics                          -9.0       -17.9
 - pharmaceuticals                     -11.8        +2.9
                                                      
 - European Union                      -13.4       -16.2
 - United States                        +4.6       -10.8
 - China                                +6.2        +1.2
                                                      
 Non-oil domestic exports (S$ mln)    14,502.3    14,832.4
 
* revised
** seasonally adjusted
        
    For detailed exports data, see IE Singapore's website at www.iesingapore.com
 
    For consensus estimates, click on: 

    - Singapore's exports tend to be unpredictable because a
significant portion involves inputs for pharmaceuticals and oil
rigs that can vary sharply from month to month.

 (Reporting by Kevin Lim)

